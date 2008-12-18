Technology

Starting the Mobile Content Revolution

The mobile content revolution started with Brian Levin.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

 

17%

 

of United States households--a total of 20 million--have abandoned landline phones in favor of mobile ones, which is up from 8.5 percent in 2005.

(Source: Nielsen Mobile)

Before preteens and parents alike began using text messaging like a fifth limb, Brian Levin was envisioning the potential for mobile services. In 2000, he co-founded Mobliss, a Seattle-based wireless media and marketing company, based on the idea that cell phones would eventually be used for more than just making calls.

Levin's initial claim to fame was pioneering American Idol's voting system, SMS texting, whereby viewers could vote for their favorite contestants securely and accurately via text message. Idol was the first show to use SMS voting on a mass scale, and the system's success quickly spawned a new industry.

Levin sold Mobliss in 2004, but two years later, he started Useful Networks with David Hose, 46, and Scott Voigt, 48. With hundreds of thousands of users today, the Denver-based mobile content enabler provides location-aware gaming and advertising, as well as applications like SNIFF (social network integrated friend finder), which allows users to locate each other on a permission basis through their phones or Facebook.

Since last year, Useful Networks has expanded from four wireless carriers in two countries to 11 carriers in seven countries, with plans to launch soon in France, Italy and Turkey. After nearly a decade in the business, CEO Levin sees how rapidly the industry has evolved, partly due to his innovations. "We got it going in a bunch of different mediums that weren't using it before," says Levin, 36. "To this day, it's still just getting started. It's almost like the second inning."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How We Can Overcome Our Biases About Tech

Technology

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams