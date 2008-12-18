Marketing

10 Blogs to Write Today

If blogging is part of your marketing plan, get started on these ideas.
This story appears in the January 2009 issue of Entrepreneur.

1. Write a tribute to your mentor.

2. Ask an insightful question, and let your readers write a post for you--via their comments.

3. Show your employees having fun.

4. Hold a contest for customers to win one of your products by answering a question in your post.

5. Give a tour of your office.

6. Post photos of customers using your products.

7. Join or start an internet meme--like posting eight things people may not know about your business; then ask other business bloggers to join in.

8. Highlight how you're giving back to your community.

9. Answer reader and customer questions.

10. Spread some link love to blogs you read and companies with which you do business.

Francine Kizner is a freelance writer and blogger in Los Angeles.

