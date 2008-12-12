Warming up Franchisees

December 12, 2008 2 min read

If you're considering buying a franchise, you're going to need to talk to franchisees.



"All the real answers you need come from the franchisees," says franchise consultant Joel Libava. "They wrote the check before you and took the risk."

But how do you get these total strangers to give you the honest, gritty lowdown on their business? Here are some key strategies: