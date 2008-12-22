Learn how to manage, motivate and encourage your employees to help make your business more successful.

December 22, 2008 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, the responsibility for the success of your organization falls on your shoulders--but the burden is not yours alone. You hired highly skilled employees. They are your most essential assets and are fundamental to the profitability and viability of your company. You need to enlist their help to succeed.

Accordingly, one of the crucial questions to ask yourself, especially during these times of significant economic distress, is: "How can I maximize employees' contributions to the achievement of our company goals?"

In addition to undertaking an annual--or better yet, a semi-annual--review of their progress and performance, meet with your employees and encourage them to discuss the next year's resolutions. The goal of this process is to encourage employees to reflect upon their performance and find ways to integrate themselves more fully into the success of the business, which then generally evolves into their success, too.

So here they are: 10 employee management resolutions and discussion topics--suggestions you can offer your staff to guide them toward a higher level of productivity: