New Lingo You Should Know

Business vocabulary keeps growing. Here's a primer on the latest terminology.

January 19, 2009 2 min read

One thing you can always count on: Each new year will add a new set of business phrases to your vocabulary. Here are some new ones you need to know:

Google slap:

When your search engine ranking takes an unexpected nose dive. Often, this is a result of a search engine changing its ranking methodology.

Why you need to know it:

You need to monitor your ranks and when changes happen, work on new search engine optimization efforts to get back your rank.

Cockroach Theory:

Like a single scurrying cockroach signifying more in the walls, bad financial news means there's more where that came from--think banking crisis.

Why you need to know it:

If you see signs of financial deterioration in your community or business, don't ignore them. They may be bigger than you think.

Cautious pause:

The new frugality trait of stopping to consider every purchase instead of simply buying on impulse.