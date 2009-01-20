My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

European VC Firms Investing in U.S.

The VC community overseas is smaller than the U.S., but it is looking for U.S.-based companies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're expanding your business to European markets, you might consider looking overseas for the capital you need. Many European VC firms are funding U.S.-based companies: A 2007 Deloitte survey found that 58 percent of the non-U.S. VC firms surveyed reported they were investing abroad.

European VC investment stayed relatively strong in the economic downturn. Foreign VC firms invested more than $682 million in new venture deals in the second quarter of 2008, down just 15 percent from the same quarter in 2007, according to a European Venture Capital Association study.

While the EVCA estimates that the European VC community is only about one-fifth the size of the U.S. scene, it can be a good place to find funding. So how can you tap European venture capitalists? A few pointers:

  • Tech is hot. The vast majority of European investment is in the technology sector, with clean tech and green tech companies being particularly popular, says David Ward, co-managing partner of London-based MTI Partners Limited. "Venture capital has moved on from being regional," Ward explains. "It's a global business, and we need to be on the ground to support our companies, wherever they are."
  • Network with U.S. venture capitalists to connect. That's how Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based virtual-meeting company Dimdim hooked up with leading European VC Index Ventures, says Dimdim CEO and founder DD Ganguly, 41. After connecting with VC group Nexus India, 2-year-old Dimdim got referred to Index Ventures by Nexus execs. Index Ventures was a lead investor in a $6 million round of funding Dimdim closed last July.
  • Have a strong European story. European venture capitalists want to invest in U.S. companies that are already on their turf or planning to expand there, says Anne Glover, co-founder and CEO of Amadeus Capital Partners in London. They want companies that can benefit from their home-market expertise.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Cash Advance Apps Can Be a Short-Term Bridge for People Short on Money

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Finance

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance