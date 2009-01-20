European VC Firms Investing in U.S.

The VC community overseas is smaller than the U.S., but it is looking for U.S.-based companies.

January 20, 2009 2 min read

If you're expanding your business to European markets, you might consider looking overseas for the capital you need. Many European VC firms are funding U.S.-based companies: A 2007 Deloitte survey found that 58 percent of the non-U.S. VC firms surveyed reported they were investing abroad.

European VC investment stayed relatively strong in the economic downturn. Foreign VC firms invested more than $682 million in new venture deals in the second quarter of 2008, down just 15 percent from the same quarter in 2007, according to a European Venture Capital Association study.

While the EVCA estimates that the European VC community is only about one-fifth the size of the U.S. scene, it can be a good place to find funding. So how can you tap European venture capitalists? A few pointers: