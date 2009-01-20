A Roundup of Apps and Tools

Whether it's payment options or collaboration that's on your mind, we've got you covered.

January 20, 2009

Want to monetize your MySpace page or add a shop to your blog? Check out these four options:

E-junkie

e-junkie.com

E-junkie is a copy-and-paste solution for selling tangible items and digital downloads wherever you can insert its HTML. You can sell fixed-price items, receive donations or offer a "set your own price" product.

PayPal Labs' Storefront Widget

x.com

PayPal Labs' free Storefront widget lets you create a compact store for products and services that you can drop onto any site that allows HTML. It gives you options for item variations and inventory control, and creates a shopping cart right in the widget.

Shopit

shopit.com

Shopit lets you sell your products and services through apps on Facebook and MySpace, as well as an HTML widget. It's free to use, integrates with Facebook's social features and lets you import your eBay and Yahoo Stores.

Zazzle

zazzle.com

Zazzle lets you sell branded products and pull in 10 percent or more in royalties. Its Merch Booth widget integrates with MySpace and gives you the HTML to paste it anywhere else. Clicking on a widget item sends users to your Zazzle store to shop and check out.

Which Collaboration Tool is for you?

By Francine Kizner

twitter.com

What it is: A 140-character-per-post microblogging service

The cost: Free

What you can share: Messages, links and public and private replies

How to use it: Create private work accounts to keep info in-house, then share via web, mobile or desktop app

Who sees your posts: Your "followers" or the general public, per your update settings

Frustrations: Needing separate public and private accounts isn't ideal, and archives can be messy.

Why to use it: The short posts allow for quick info exchange; public accounts are good for PR and crowdsourcing answers.

yammer.com

What it is: A company-focused forum for co-workers to share what they're working on

The cost: Free for basic services; $1 per month per user for businesses to take more control of their networks

What you can share: Messages, links and replies

How to use it: Follow colleagues, tags and discussion threads via web, mobile, IM or desktop app

Who sees your posts: Those within your business who have a company e-mail, or selected departments and groups

Frustrations: You have to remember to tag your posts.

Why to use it: This insular network becomes a light and mobile intranet replacement.