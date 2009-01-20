Technology

A Roundup of Apps and Tools

Whether it's payment options or collaboration that's on your mind, we've got you covered.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to monetize your MySpace page or add a shop to your blog? Check out these four options:

E-junkie
e-junkie.com
E-junkie is a copy-and-paste solution for selling tangible items and digital downloads wherever you can insert its HTML. You can sell fixed-price items, receive donations or offer a "set your own price" product.

PayPal Labs' Storefront Widget
x.com
PayPal Labs' free Storefront widget lets you create a compact store for products and services that you can drop onto any site that allows HTML. It gives you options for item variations and inventory control, and creates a shopping cart right in the widget.

Shopit
shopit.com
Shopit lets you sell your products and services through apps on Facebook and MySpace, as well as an HTML widget. It's free to use, integrates with Facebook's social features and lets you import your eBay and Yahoo Stores.

Zazzle
zazzle.com
Zazzle lets you sell branded products and pull in 10 percent or more in royalties. Its Merch Booth widget integrates with MySpace and gives you the HTML to paste it anywhere else. Clicking on a widget item sends users to your Zazzle store to shop and check out.

Which Collaboration Tool is for you?
By Francine Kizner

twitter.com
What it is: A 140-character-per-post microblogging service
The cost: Free
What you can share: Messages, links and public and private replies
How to use it: Create private work accounts to keep info in-house, then share via web, mobile or desktop app
Who sees your posts: Your "followers" or the general public, per your update settings
Frustrations: Needing separate public and private accounts isn't ideal, and archives can be messy.
Why to use it: The short posts allow for quick info exchange; public accounts are good for PR and crowdsourcing answers.

yammer.com
What it is: A company-focused forum for co-workers to share what they're working on
The cost: Free for basic services; $1 per month per user for businesses to take more control of their networks
What you can share: Messages, links and replies
How to use it: Follow colleagues, tags and discussion threads via web, mobile, IM or desktop app
Who sees your posts: Those within your business who have a company e-mail, or selected departments and groups
Frustrations: You have to remember to tag your posts.
Why to use it: This insular network becomes a light and mobile intranet replacement.

campfirenow.com
What it is: A group chat tool for collaborating with clients, colleagues and co-workers
The cost: Free for up to four users; plans for more users--up to 100 chatters--range from $12 to $99 per month.
What you can share: Messages, images, documents, videos and computer code
How to use it: Converse with colleagues and clients via the web
Who sees your posts: Up to 1,000 invited members in a chat room
Frustrations: This web- and iPhone-only app can feel lonely if others aren't logged on.
Why to use it: Themed chat rooms help focus discussions, and you can review date and room archives.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says