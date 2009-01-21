Outsourcing vs. Doing It Yourself

When starting a business, it's important to know when to hold tight and when to let go.

January 21, 2009

This story appears in the February 2009 issue of Entrepreneur.

Point: Startups should outsource noncore functions.

Each entrepreneur should focus on what he or she does best and outsource other duties to professionals, says David Zahn, president of StartUpBuilder.com and author of The Quintessential Guide to Using Consultants. "If you were hiring, it wouldn't be reasonable to ask the bookkeeper to also act as general counsel, so why would I assume that an owner is the most skilled person at any one niche? As a startup, I can't be expected to be the expert on every single aspect or facet [of the business]. I just need to be fluent in what the expert is doing." If you lack marketing expertise, for instance, it'll often be more expensive in the end to change your marketing than if you had hired a professional in the first place.