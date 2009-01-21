105 Fastest-Growing Franchises

My Queue

Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to be a part of a franchise system that's not only steady, but also rapidly growing? Want to know what other entrepreneurs are buying into? You might find the perfect opportunity right here.

This listing features the 105 franchises that grew the most from 2007 to 2008, as verified by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® research. This ranking is based on growth in the number of open and operating U.S. and Canadian franchise units from July 31, 2007, to July 31, 2008. Ties are listed alphabetically.

This ranking is not intended to endorse any of these franchise companies. Growth is just one factor to consider when shopping for a franchise opportunity. You should carefully read the Franchise Disclosure Document, contact existing franchise owners, and consult an attorney and an accountant. You should only invest in a franchise after conducting your own research.

The list of fastest-growing franchises was compiled by Tracy Stapp and can be found here.

