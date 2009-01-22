Some of the most innovative ideas have emerged during times of economic duress.

A Historical Perspective

The Great Depression

1930: 3M pours profits into R&D, yielding Scotch tape.

1931: Sears Roebucks notes automobile's popularity and creates Allstate auto insurance subsidiary.

1932: Revlon launches with long-lasting nail polish.

1933: Miracle Whip is born.

1934: Campbell's Cream of Mushroom and Chicken Noodle soups are introduced.

1938: GE introduces fluorescent light bulb, which has twice the lifespan of incandescent but uses half the power.

1939: Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard establish Hewlett-Packard.

Eisenhower Recessions

1954: Texas Instruments introduces transistor radio.

1955: The first McDonald's (owned by Ray Kroc) opens.

1958: Hello, Hula Hoop.

1960: Medtronic purchases the rights to produce an implantable pacemaker.

1961: Procter & Gamble tests Pampers disposable diapers.

Vietnam, Stagflation, Oil Crisis

1973: Revlon's Charlie, designed for the working woman's budget, is a hit.

1974: The first product with a UPC--a pack of gum--is scanned.

1974: Arthur Fry and Spencer Silver invent Post-it Notes; 3M introduces the product in 1980.

1975: Bill Gates and Paul Allen form Microsoft.

The Most Severe Recession Since The Great Depression (So Far)

1981: MTV hits the airwaves.

1982: Diet Coke makes its debut.

1983: California firm (later IDEO) designs Apple computer mouse.

1983: Microsoft introduces Word for MS-DOS 1.00.

Black Monday

1987: Ameritech spends 10 percent more on fiber optic and digital technologies than in 1986.

1987: Quark introduces QuarkXPress.

1987: The Food and Drug Administration approves the use of Prozac for treating depression.

Gulf War, Oil Prices Surge

1991: The World Wide Web and Apple PowerBook debut.

1992: Kali's Bar is introduced. It becomes Clif Bar in 1997.

Dotcoms Implode, 9/11 Attacks

2000: Adam Lowry and Eric Ryan found Method Products.

2001: The iPod is unveiled; Orbitz.com goes live; X.com Corp., renamed PayPal, goes public; and XM Satellite Radio begins broadcasting.

2002: RIM introduces BlackBerry 5810.

