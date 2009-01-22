Marketing

Make Your New Site Social

It's never too early to integrate social networking into your website. In fact, the sooner, the better.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Your website may be just hours old, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start integrating social networking. Wine retail startup Bin Ends' website, binendswine.com, features a blog, click-to-chat with the sommelier and homepage links to its social networking pages on Facebook and LinkedIn. And customers can follow video updates about new wines through the company's personal channel on 12seconds.tv.

Social features like these are becoming must-have accessories for web startups of all stripes. Bin Ends co-founders John Hafferty, 45, and Craig Drollett, 34, even have a social ace in the hole: live Twitter wine tastings. "We've built the foundation of our networks on Twitter because we're able to reach out to more people than with any other platform," says Drollett. "With a quick 140-character post, we reach thousands of people literally all over the world." Bin Ends' Twitter Taste Live site is built on the Ningsocial networking platform and has quickly evolved into an active community of wine enthusiasts and experts that also generates visitors for Bin Ends' retail site.

This Braintree, Massachusetts, company has found a way to move real-world wine activities, such as tastings and sommelier recommendations, onto the web. You can take a similar approach when evaluating social features; choose wisely and let your customers be your guide to what works and what doesn't.

Finding and implementing the right social tools is only part of the battle. "The issue a lot of people have with Web 2.0 is not with basic use and integration, but with fully understanding how to use it to disseminate a specific message," says Drollett. "Don't sell, sell, sell. Just get your message out, and over time you will be found." That very philosophy translated to sales of more than $1.5 million for Bin Ends in 2008, its first year in business.

Amanda C. Kooser is a freelance writer in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who specializes in technology.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

3 Things I Learned About Sales by Volunteering for a Presidential Campaign

Marketing

How Purpose-Driven Marketing Can Help Small Businesses Compete Against Large Companies