Make Your Business the Next Economic Epidemic

Viral videos represent one way for small businesses to level the advertising playing field.

January 26, 2009 1 min read

When it comes to viral video marketing, the big boys are using it as a cheap way to reach younger and more web-savvy audiences. But when you're a small business owner, sometimes 30 seconds, a camcorder and a twisted mind are all you have. In our February magazine, we told you how to take your video viral. Here are a few of our favorite examples.

Thanks to Hook and Ladder Brewery, now you and your liver can team up for a good cause.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CX-n1K-xUKk

Sometimes, no words are needed. Ladies and gentlemen, Gary Busey.

http://gotvmail.com/garybuseyonbusiness

Letterman wants to know if it'll float. Blendtec has a much better idea.

http://www.youtube.com/user/Blendtec

Elvira's back! Hey, her eyes are up here.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bri6Dw159U

CarZen spoofs a familiar matchmaker right down to the accent.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_whOijoUE4

Hail Scissor! This guy's the emperor of his own dapper domain.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9CF4652-h8