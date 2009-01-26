My Queue

Small Business Heroes

Make Your Business the Next Economic Epidemic

Viral videos represent one way for small businesses to level the advertising playing field.
When it comes to viral video marketing, the big boys are using it as a cheap way to reach younger and more web-savvy audiences. But when you're a small business owner, sometimes 30 seconds, a camcorder and a twisted mind are all you have. In our February magazine, we told you how to take your video viral. Here are a few of our favorite examples.

Thanks to Hook and Ladder Brewery, now you and your liver can team up for a good cause.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CX-n1K-xUKk

Sometimes, no words are needed. Ladies and gentlemen, Gary Busey.
http://gotvmail.com/garybuseyonbusiness

Letterman wants to know if it'll float. Blendtec has a much better idea.
http://www.youtube.com/user/Blendtec

Elvira's back! Hey, her eyes are up here.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bri6Dw159U

CarZen spoofs a familiar matchmaker right down to the accent.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_whOijoUE4

Hail Scissor! This guy's the emperor of his own dapper domain.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9CF4652-h8

