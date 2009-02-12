New Ways to Search
This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Next time you need to Google something, why not try one of these upstart search engines instead?
123people
Launched: October 2008
What it is: A meta search engine that finds all publicly available information about people
Why you should care: Searches are real time, so information is always up-to-date and results are fresh with every search.
Cuil
Launched: July 2008
What it is: A multifaceted search engine that analyzes text within a page containing your keyword
Why you should care: Its intuitive interface provides search tips, expanded categories and definitions for the most in-depth search possible.
EcoSmartSearch.com
Launched: March 2008
What it is: A Google-powered search engine that uses a black search screen, cutting down energy usage on CRT monitors
Why you should care: If Google is your search engine of choice, then why not use it in an energy-saving format?
LeapFish
Launched: November 2008
What it is: A search engine that uses proprietary hyper-threading to deliver more results in a single search
Why you should care: Its click-free search functionality makes it faster, too. The screen refreshes with results as words are typed in.
RushmoreDrive
Launched: April 2008
What it is: A comprehensive search engine that delivers mainstream search results as well as those specific to the black community
Why you should care: Regardless of your ethnicity or business industry, the site gives you access to a targeted audience.
Spock
Launched: August 2007
What it is: A people search engine that indexes people-related documents across the web
Why you should care: Get detailed information on anyone involved with your business (employees, customers, clients and so on).