Technology

New Ways to Search

Upstart search engines are trying to gain ground on Google. Give them a try.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Next time you need to Google something, why not try one of these upstart search engines instead?

123people
Launched: October 2008
What it is: A meta search engine that finds all publicly available information about people
Why you should care: Searches are real time, so information is always up-to-date and results are fresh with every search.

Cuil
Launched: July 2008
What it is: A multifaceted search engine that analyzes text within a page containing your keyword
Why you should care: Its intuitive interface provides search tips, expanded categories and definitions for the most in-depth search possible.

EcoSmartSearch.com
Launched: March 2008
What it is: A Google-powered search engine that uses a black search screen, cutting down energy usage on CRT monitors
Why you should care: If Google is your search engine of choice, then why not use it in an energy-saving format?

LeapFish
Launched: November 2008
What it is: A search engine that uses proprietary hyper-threading to deliver more results in a single search
Why you should care: Its click-free search functionality makes it faster, too. The screen refreshes with results as words are typed in.

RushmoreDrive
Launched: April 2008
What it is: A comprehensive search engine that delivers mainstream search results as well as those specific to the black community
Why you should care: Regardless of your ethnicity or business industry, the site gives you access to a targeted audience.

Spock
Launched: August 2007
What it is: A people search engine that indexes people-related documents across the web
Why you should care: Get detailed information on anyone involved with your business (employees, customers, clients and so on).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says