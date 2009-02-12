New Ways to Search

Upstart search engines are trying to gain ground on Google. Give them a try.

Next time you need to Google something, why not try one of these upstart search engines instead?

123people

Launched: October 2008

What it is: A meta search engine that finds all publicly available information about people

Why you should care: Searches are real time, so information is always up-to-date and results are fresh with every search.

Cuil

Launched: July 2008

What it is: A multifaceted search engine that analyzes text within a page containing your keyword

Why you should care: Its intuitive interface provides search tips, expanded categories and definitions for the most in-depth search possible.

EcoSmartSearch.com

Launched: March 2008

What it is: A Google-powered search engine that uses a black search screen, cutting down energy usage on CRT monitors

Why you should care: If Google is your search engine of choice, then why not use it in an energy-saving format?

LeapFish

Launched: November 2008

What it is: A search engine that uses proprietary hyper-threading to deliver more results in a single search

Why you should care: Its click-free search functionality makes it faster, too. The screen refreshes with results as words are typed in.

RushmoreDrive

Launched: April 2008

What it is: A comprehensive search engine that delivers mainstream search results as well as those specific to the black community

Why you should care: Regardless of your ethnicity or business industry, the site gives you access to a targeted audience.