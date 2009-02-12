Marketing

Bringing Social Sites Together

If you can't keep up with your social media goings-on, check out these 3 sites.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Entrepreneur.

Flock is a fully integrated social media web browser that lets you see your recent updates from Facebook, MySpace, Twitter, Digg, Delicious, Flickr and YouTube. You can also make updates, manage media uploads, drag and drop items to share with friends, blog straight from a pop-up window, and get a customized homepage with your network updates and RSS feeds. Essentially a tricked-out version of Firefox, it still has some room to grow and integrate with more social sites, but it has its basics covered in a slick and useful package. Download the browser at flock.com.

FriendFeed doesn't send info to your social sites, but it gives you updates on all the sites your friends are using and creates a master feed of all your online activity. If your friends aren't set up on FriendFeed, you can create an "imaginary friend" to import their blog, Flickr, Yelp, Twitter and other info streams. FriendFeed also acts as a stand-alone social site, with options for posting notes, photos and links, as well as commenting on others' contributions, wherever they came from. Create an account at friendfeed.com.

Minggl is an add-on for Firefox and Internet Explorer that connects with your social sites to give you instant updates and an integrated, cross-platform address book. It also allows you to update one or all of your site statuses or send messages from a sidebar in your browser, and you can even filter updates to a select group of friends. It gives you quick links to your social sites in a toolbar and currently works with Facebook, Twitter, MySpace, LinkedIn, Digg and Flickr, though more sites will be added soon. Download the plug-in at minggl.com.

