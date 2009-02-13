Fun and Functional Peripherals

The supply of peripheral computer gadgets is endless. Here are some of our favorites.

February 13, 2009 3 min read

Walk into Best Buy or visit Amazon.com, and you'll find an endless selection of notebooks and desktops. But what about all the add-ons that can both help you in your business and add a little personal flair? Though the variety of peripherals is equally extensive, these are some of our favorites.

The three-piece SlimBlade Media Notebook Set ($129.99) from Kensington is the ultimate in wireless innovation. The keyboard pieces, including the optional media remote (sold separately, $19.99), are detachable and can be used individually or snapped together in your preferred order.

ATEN Technology's CS661 Laptop USB KVM switch ($99.95) connects two computers (any combo of laptops and desktops), allowing for simultaneously control of both computers, easy file transfer and sharing peripherals. Set one computer as the primary console, and the switch adjusts the resolution of the remote computer screen to that of the primary; then toggle between the two.

The Microsoft Arc Mouse ($59.95), with smooth and responsive tracking on nearly any surface, has a 30-foot wireless reach via micro USB transceiver. The transceiver can be left in the computer when storing or transporting (it sticks out less than a centimeter) or it can be stored in the underside of the mouse.

Rounding out the bunch is a unique device from CoolIT Systems, a company known for its computer cooling technology. Its USB Beverage Chiller ($24.99) makes a nice desktop addition for the hard-at-work entrepreneur. It keeps cold beverages cold and will also chill room-temperature beverages with a bit more time.

Kensington SlimBlade Media Notebook Set

Slim and sleek design: The graphite-colored unit is a mere 30 ounces and 2.9 centimeters thick.



Hot keys mean one-touch access to your favorite functions.



A 17-key number pad for quick calculations



Each piece includes a battery indicator; to help conserve power, the mouse automatically goes into hibernation with the computer.



Wireless mouse with 360-degree scroll ball



One micro USB transceiver for all modules



An optional media remote lets you control your digital media from up to 30 feet away.

ATEN CS661 Laptop USB KVM

The blue LED signals when the device is online and transferring data.



Connect additional peripherals or devices for both computers to share.



Connects via USB 2.0 ports

Microsoft Arc Mouse

The Arc is the size of a standard mouse but can collapse to almost half its size.



The unique crescent moon shape is ergonomic and ambidextrous.



Available in both black and burgundy; the black model has a faux suede top.



The battery life indicator goes from green to red when the batteries are low.

CoolIT Systems USB Beverage Chiller