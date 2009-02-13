Pin Down Your Passwords

As your password collection grows unruly, look to these password tools to manage them all.

You know better. You know you should have complicated, hard-to-guess passwords with numbers and both uppercase and lowercase letters. The problem is, they're so hard to remember. As your business uses more web applications and your password collection grows unruly, look to password tools as a way to manage security for you and your employees.

Foxmarks: Foxmarks works behind the scenes with the Firefox browser to back up and synchronize bookmarks and passwords across multiple machines--handy for Firefox users with several computers. It's a free download with an easy installation process.

Large Software Password Manager: This $29.95 software keeps your saved passwords encrypted and lets you use a master password to access them. Extra security features include concealed keystrokes and random password generation. It recognizes your secure websites and automatically fills in your information.

RoboForm: RoboForm Enterprise and RoboForm2Go are two offerings of interest to entrepreneurs. The Enterprise version helps you manage passwords for your entire company. It's a way to keep your employees in line with your password policies. RoboForm2Go travels with you on a USB flash drive for use on any PC.

Sandisk Ultra Cruzer Titanium 8GB: U3 SignupShield Password Manager is part of the package with this USB flash drive. The drive lets you access your web services, programs and files from any PC--even public ones. It's an effective tool for road warriors who may need to sign on to whatever computer is handy.