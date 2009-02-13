My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Pin Down Your Passwords

As your password collection grows unruly, look to these password tools to manage them all.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You know better. You know you should have complicated, hard-to-guess passwords with numbers and both uppercase and lowercase letters. The problem is, they're so hard to remember. As your business uses more web applications and your password collection grows unruly, look to password tools as a way to manage security for you and your employees.

Foxmarks: Foxmarks works behind the scenes with the Firefox browser to back up and synchronize bookmarks and passwords across multiple machines--handy for Firefox users with several computers. It's a free download with an easy installation process.

Large Software Password Manager: This $29.95 software keeps your saved passwords encrypted and lets you use a master password to access them. Extra security features include concealed keystrokes and random password generation. It recognizes your secure websites and automatically fills in your information.

RoboForm: RoboForm Enterprise and RoboForm2Go are two offerings of interest to entrepreneurs. The Enterprise version helps you manage passwords for your entire company. It's a way to keep your employees in line with your password policies. RoboForm2Go travels with you on a USB flash drive for use on any PC.

Sandisk Ultra Cruzer Titanium 8GB: U3 SignupShield Password Manager is part of the package with this USB flash drive. The drive lets you access your web services, programs and files from any PC--even public ones. It's an effective tool for road warriors who may need to sign on to whatever computer is handy.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

How Image Recognition Is Going to Improve Your Social Media Ads

Technology

Vuzix to Equip Smart Glasses With Facial Recognition

Technology

These 5 'Jetpacks' Just Won Big at an International Competition to Build Personal Flying Devices