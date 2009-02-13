My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Heroes

Beginner Bad Habits

To keep yourself and your startup afloat, dodge these three dead zones.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You can't avoid every hurdle along the startup path, but you can keep yourself afloat by steering clear of these tendencies:

  1. Undercapitalization: "I always hear lack of capital is the root cause of failure for startups," says Alex Avendano, co-founder of Solid Foundation LLC, an action-oriented think tank and management team for entrepreneurs. Avendano advises aspiring entrepreneurs to do a careful cost analysis by talking to others in the industry and considering all costs, including hidden ones. Then double that estimate and prepare for two years without any revenue. Is money short? Look into starting a business that requires a minimal investment.
  2. Choosing the wrong business partner: Attorney Joy R. Butler has frequently been contacted by entrepreneurs whose business partnerships have imploded. How to avoid this? "Make an honest assessment of what you want from the working relationship," she advises. "Discuss expectations candidly with your prospective partners. Put your agreement in writing--ideally with the assistance of a qualified attorney."
  3. Focusing too much energy on one client or partner: Avi Karnani, co-founder with Ori Schnaps, 33, of Thrive, a personal finance company in New York City backed by nearly $2 million in funding, remembers the extensive efforts they undertook to woo one large company. "In the end, we wasted capital and three precious months, served the team an unnecessary defeat and, in doing so, made our own [office] culture more hesitant to take risks, which took another year to overcome," says Karnani, 27. They now set monthly and quarterly targets that they track on a weekly basis and make sure potential partners put "some political or monetary skin in the game."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Turn Your Business Idea into a Profitable Reality With This Course

Starting a Business

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course