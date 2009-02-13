Marketing

Be a Better Networker

8 niche social networks deliver the introductions business owners need.
This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Entrepreneur.

Sure, facebook and myspace can be useful tools for networking with consumers and peers, but what about all the other social networks on the web with more specific purposes or narrower audiences? The list is endless and runs the gamut, but the eight below are some of our favorites.

  1. APSense.com: Tap into an affiliate marketing revenue stream by promoting products and sites on your business profile, and get paid for the friends you refer.
  2. Biznik.com: Join your local business community to connect and collaborate with nearby entrepreneurs, and find out about local seminars and events.
  3. Entrepreneur Connect: Share ideas, join groups, publish content and promote your business on Entrepreneur's own network.
  4. FastPitchNetworking.com: Create a profile, product listings and blog, and take advantage of e-mail marketing and virtual trade shows.
  5. GoBigNetwork.com: Get serious about fast growth in this startup community focused on finding funding, talent and expert advice.
  6. Konnects.com: Build a network among other startup entrepreneurs and launch your own branded network when you're ready.
  7. Marzar.com: Connect with other business owners while promoting products and services in the marketplace.
  8. Xing.com: Search this global site for business partners, contacts and professional opportunities.

