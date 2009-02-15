My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Not Just Fun and Games

Play N Trade's franchise model incorporates a business-like devotion to fun and games.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It takes a certain kind of person to start a Play N Trade franchise. Jimmy Kindred, executive vice president of franchise development for the retail videogame franchise, is exactly that person. But he's not what you might imagine; he hasn't spent his life's waking hours glued to a TV or a computer screen, refusing food or water for fear that it might interrupt Link's quest to rescue Princess Zelda. No, Kindred is first and foremost a businessman, and, despite his franchise company's devotion to the hardcore gaming set, he admits it is entrepreneurial spirit that gets the most points in this game. "Early on, our franchisees were gamers; now they're definitely more businesspeople," says Kindred, 37. "We happen to sell games, but it's the business of gaming that we're in."

So if it wasn't an ardent love of gaming that inspired him to start franchising the now 250-unit Play N Trade, what was it? Years earlier, in a land far, far away (Mesa, Ari., approximately 400 miles from his current headquarters in Newport Beach, Calif.), Kindred founded wireless communications franchise Yakety Yak Wireless with a college buddy. Their success spurred them to look for new ventures they could develop through T-Street, the umbrella company they created to house the Yakety Yak brand. That's when they discovered Play N Trade, a small Colorado chain of videogame stores, and decided its similarly techie consumers would make it a perfect franchising partner.

Today, it's that same love of business that takes Play N Trade franchisees to the next level of an $18 billion gaming world, Kindred says. "Having a franchise owner [in the stores] really makes a difference. A lot of the videogame purchases are made by mothers and fathers who may not have a clue. We need them to feel comfortable in our stores."

As it turned out, franchising Play N Trade was, indeed, a winning move: With more than 500 franchisees waiting to get started, a new store design that doubles inventory and franchise-wide sales projected at $85 million for 2009, Kindred's game is far from over.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Turn Your Business Idea into a Profitable Reality With This Course

Starting a Business

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course