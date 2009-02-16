My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Don't Discount Naysayers

Nuggets of truth are almost always present in criticism. Use those to your advantage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You're used to stretching the boundaries of your imagination as you transform your idea into a successful venture. But there will always be people who question your strategies and abilities. Rather than becoming irritated or confused, turn confrontations into learning experiences by recognizing that critics often have important knowledge to offer.

Listen to the information and experiences that naysayers have to share; nuggets of truth are always present. Every situation has the potential to uncover hidden opportunities to grow your business and shed new light on how to overcome challenges. Your adeptness at tapping into these opportunities can open the door to your next strategic breakthrough.

  1. Catch yourself. Everything you say has an impact. When people criticize your idea, think before you react harshly. Pause and analyze what they say to determine how their experience can help you. Avoid being confrontational; this will only discourage people who have unique perspectives on your dilemma. Be positive and explore the realm of possibilities by asking them questions and listening to their entire opinion. Being right doesn't get you anywhere. Your goal is to uncover unique action steps that can produce exceptional results.
  2. Recognize that, more often than not, people want to help you succeed. When people criticize you or your business, they may not understand how to offer constructive criticism. Refocus the conversation by asking them what actions they would take to overcome the challenges you face. Making them feel as though they're part of the solution encourages them to provide you with additional remedies you may not have considered.
  3. Be open to unorthodox ideas. Seemingly unconventional viewpoints often contain a relevant perspective. Don't shoot down an idea just because it sounds unusual. Work to understand what the other person is trying to convey.
  4. Always remember that you're the business owner. Write down all the ideas others share with you, but don't feel obligated to implement them. Circumstances change, and an idea that seems crazy today might actually be sensible later. Be versatile in your thinking, and explore how ideas can fit together and form a new approach that can improve your products and increase your sales.
  5. Confirm your direction with successful people. Before embarking on a major new business course, share your plan of action with your colleagues. Bouncing ideas off other successful people encourages creative problem solving and helps you evaluate the profitability of a new business direction. Open yourself up to further opportunities by conversing with colleagues from other fields. Discovering how their strategies can be applied to your business will help you stand out from your competition.

Romanus Wolter, aka "The Kick Start Guy," is author of Kick Start Your Success and Kick Start Your Dream Business. Write to him at romanus@kickstartguy.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

To Make More Money Online, You Must Diversify From Google AdWords and Facebook Ads (or Pay the Price)

Marketing

The 21st Century Affluent Woman and Her Marketing Needs

Helping Dads Discover Medical Cannabis This Father's Day