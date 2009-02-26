Technology

Hosted Exchange Eliminates Server Admin Headaches

This tricky-to-install app packs a lot of punch for business owners. The good news is you don't have to install it on your own server to reap the benefits.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Brought to you by PCWorld

Microsoft Exchange can help businesses manage the e-mail and collaboration services their employees use. However, Exchange is not the easiest Microsoft app to install and keep in good running order, particularly for a small business without a dedicated IT department.

While I believe Exchange 2007 is a little easier to set up than Exchange 2003, the newer version is available only as a 64-bit application; you may need to upgrade your server hardware to run the new Exchange.

The good news is that you don't need to install Exchange on your own server to gain its benefits. You can sidestep all the hassles of hiring an IT pro, buying and installing the software, ensuring 64-bit hardware compatibility, and tackling maintenance issues if you outsource Exchange provisioning to an online hosting service.

Hosted Microsoft Exchange

It's worth noting that Exchange isn't nearly as ubiquitous as POP e-mail, and not every Internet host offers Exchange services. A growing number of hosts have added Exchange to their menu of services, though. Generally the cost is pretty affordable to a small business: Basic Exchange hosted services range from $10 to 15 per month, per employee. Optional extras, such as additional mailbox storage and message archiving, will bump up the tab.

Selecting a service also involves a few other considerations that depend on your business's requirements. For example, antispam service provided at the Exchange server is more efficient than at the Outlook e-mail client level, since users don't need to waste time downloading unwanted messages.
Do you want to help mobile employees keep in touch easily? If so, check out hosted services that also offer e-mail integration with smart phones such as RIM's BlackBerry and Apple's iPhone.
Do you need collaboration capabilities, such as document sharing? Look for a service that also provides hosted Microsoft SharePoint.

Intermedia Exchange Hosting

Few Exchange hosts can match the experience and ancillary offerings of Intermedia. The company has provided Exchange hosting since 2000, and it presents a variety of auxiliary services (some at extra cost), including antispam, mobile message integration, and SharePoint.

Intermedia uses HostPilot, a proprietary control panel, to guide you in setting up its services. I like the way HostPilot keeps you on track for configuring Exchange through step-by-step directions. Online help, including FAQs and getting-started videos, along with e-mail and telephone support, is readily available.

Completing the online configuration for ten users will probably take a couple of hours for an administrator to perform, though that depends on the options you select.

Though I like Intermedia's Exchange hosting, you have many alternative providers to choose from. If you're satisfied with the service your Web host provides, see if the company also offers Exchange hosting; at the very least, sticking with your Web host will simplify domain setup.

Hosted Exchange Costs

Intermedia offers a number of hosting plans, along with optional add-ons. A Small Business Exchange plan for ten users (including 40GB total mailbox storage) is $125 per month. Antivirus, antispam, and SharePoint (50MB storage) are included in the monthly fee. Each user receives a free download of Outlook 2007. Additional mailboxes with 1GB storage cost $12 per month.

Some additional services include mobile support, such as BlackBerry Enterprise Server ($10 per user per month, plus $40 setup) and ActiveSync for iPhone and Windows Mobile devices ($3 per user per month). MessageMirror e-mail archiving costs $49 per month for 2GB storage plus a $100 one-time setup charge.

Is Hosted Exchange Right for You?

If you want to outsource Exchange, you should consider several factors, such as cost, convenience, and flexibility. For a small business without an IT professional on staff, the all-in cost of outsourcing Exchange can save thousands in comparison with the alternative of purchasing hardware, licensing software, and hiring someone--even a consultant--to manage it all. Moreover, hosting providers can easily upscale your Exchange server as your business grows (or downsize it if your business shrinks) without interrupting your service.

Though outsourcing Exchange is convenient, it comes at the potential loss of some flexibility in configuring it and installing add-ons appropriate for your business requirements. A business with more than 100 users, particularly one with more-complex requirements, may find that providing Exchange services through internal resources makes more sense.

Richard Morochove is an IT consultant and writer. Send him questions about using technology in your connected small or midsize business via e-mail. PC World may edit your query and cannot guarantee that all questions will be answered.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says