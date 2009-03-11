My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Saving Water, Saving Grace

This little blue cube is bringing in some serious green.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

What: Water-preserving cubes for public restrooms
Who: Damian Cox of Ecoblue
Where: Tucson, Ariz.
When: Started in 2005
Startup costs: $200,000

Born and raised in Australia, Damian Cox spent most of his adult life working in hospitality and in his financial planning practice. It wasn't until a local distributor showed him an innovative new product that he started thinking about switching gears. The product, a small cube that helps conserve water in public restrooms, was the key to Cox's new business goal: to do something sustainable for the environment. "As part of a capitalist system for years," says Cox, 46, "I didn't feel good about what I was doing." So Cox sold his practice in 2005 and signed on to become the Americas distributor for the product he renamed the Ecoblue Cube, a nontoxic and biodegradable cube that reduces water usage in public urinals by 99 percent.

In 2006, Cox moved to San Francisco to get Ecoblue off the ground. But after spending 16 months making little headway in San Francisco, Cox began to think his timing was off; people just weren't interested in the new technology. But he wasn't ready to give up. He took a three-week road trip to scope out potential markets and ended up relocating to Arizona, where the product got a positive response. Today, the company primarily distributes the cube in the U.S., and Cox plans to develop a network and client base of distributors throughout North and South America. With 2008 sales of about $200,000, Cox continues to focus on marketing the idea of conserving water and energy, a huge priority in his own life. "[It's] great to be able to introduce a product and get people excited," says Cox. "I think the work I'm doing now is so much more important."

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class

Starting a Business

Eric Yuan Explains the 6 Simple Tactics He Used to Build Zoom Into a $20 Billion Business

Starting a Business

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams