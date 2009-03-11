My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

A Cause Close to Home

Your business can be a perfect platform for community service.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Getting a phone call in the middle of the night from a domestic violence victim is the last thing most business owners expect. But early on, Molly Maid franchisees Dave and Mary Dickinson received several such calls from some of their own employees who had no one else to turn to.

It gave the husband and wife a firsthand look at the prevelance of the problem in their community. "We had no idea how much domestic violence was really occurring," says Mary, 55. "As we grew faster and had more employees, we started to see that domestic violence acts really occur [more frequently than we knew]."

The Dickinsons both came from corporate backgrounds but decided they didn't want that same work culture when they started looking for a franchise to purchase. They eventually opened a Molly Maid service in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 1997 and quickly became Molly Maid's fastest-growing franchise, a record they held for several years. But while the Dickinsons have been highly successful with their residential cleaning franchise--with 2008 sales of $1.7 million--their fight against domestic violence has become as integral to their business as their cleaning services.

With the problem hitting so close to home, the Dickinsons got involved with their local domestic violence agency before joining the board of directors for the Ms. Molly Foundation, a nonprofit launched by Molly Maid Inc. to support and increase domestic violence awareness. The Dickinsons have worked tirelessly to increase participation among the hundreds of other Molly Maid franchisees, helping to recruit 165 franchisees who each donate a percentage of sales and organize community fundraisers, all of which generated a total of $106,000 in 2007.

Working with the foundation is good for business, says Dave, 66, because it gets owners involved with the community. "You don't have too many people that support the cause," he adds. "That's one reason we've become pretty passionate about it."

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm

Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Franchises

The Top Food Franchises of 2019