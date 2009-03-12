My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Return of the Stay-at-Home Parents

Employers are embracing parents who took a stay-at-home detour.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For decades, leaving a job to raise kids meant kissing your career goodbye. Now, employers are embracing employees who took a parenting detour. Goldman Sachs launched a "returnship" program last September--the first of its kind--that lets women return to explore a new field for eight weeks with pay but without guarantee of employment. Eleven professionals took part in the initial launch, and job offers were extended to five of them. Sara Lee also offers part-time paid internships through its own program for parents and others who have taken time off, such as military personnel. Honeywell and UBS have developed their own programs for returning parents, too.

There's been explosive growth in career reentry programs, says Carol Fishman Cohen, co-author of Back on the Career Track: A Guide for Stay-at-Home Moms Who Want to Return to Work and co-founder of iRelaunch, a career reentry strategy firm that compiles a list of reentry programs worldwide. Of the 57 programs iRelaunch has identified, "only nine of those programs--16 percent--existed before 2004," says Cohen, who credits media and research attention for driving the trend.

Evolving employers also view these workers as a valuable pool of talent--one that plans to return eventually: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, between 70 percent and 93 percent of the United States' 2.3 million stay-at-home moms age 25 to 54 with kids under 18 and a bachelor's degree or higher want to reenter the work force. And for small employers in a bad economy, Cohen says, initially hiring returnees as contractors or consultants offers "a low-risk way for both the employer and the new employee to test the water."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

Growth Strategies

Profits Can Be Deceiving. Here's Why I Killed Off My Money-Making Product.

Growth Strategies

How to 10X Your Business, Income, and Life