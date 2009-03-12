10 Must-Click Websites
Surfing the web for top-notch research and advice to help your business grow? Save some time with these information-rich websites.
- BizStats.com
Free statistics and financial ratios for businesses by industry; find out what the average firm in your industry spends and earns.
- Business.gov
The central source for federal, state and local government information for businesses; learn about employment laws, where to apply for government grants and loans, and more.
- BusinessFinance.com
This lender-matching service offers a range of useful information on various ways to finance a business.
- Entrepreneurship.org
The Kauffman Foundation runs this site, which features hundreds of how-to articles for entrepreneurs, and data for policymakers.
- Nielsen
Snapshots of consumer trends in different markets, from groceries to movies, by one of the oldest and biggest market-research firms
- Ladies Who Launch
Blogs, success stories, how-tos and more, all targeting women entrepreneurs
- Access eCommerce Guide
Even internet-illiterate entrepreneurs can learn almost everything they need to start an e-commerce business here.
- Small Business Advancement National Center
The nation's entrepreneurship researchers contribute to this trove of scholarly articles on small-business issues.
- Small Business School
View online videos and read transcripts of presentations on financing, hiring, exits and more.
- Statistical Abstract of the U.S.
The U.S. Census Bureau's comprehensive and authoritative rundown of statistics on America's economy and society