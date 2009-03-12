Marketing

10 Must-Click Websites

Surfing the web for top-notch research and advice to help your business grow? Save some time with these information-rich websites.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Surfing the web for top-notch research and advice to help your business grow? Save some time with these information-rich websites.

  • BizStats.com
    Free statistics and financial ratios for businesses by industry; find out what the average firm in your industry spends and earns.
  • Business.gov
    The central source for federal, state and local government information for businesses; learn about employment laws, where to apply for government grants and loans, and more.
  • BusinessFinance.com
    This lender-matching service offers a range of useful information on various ways to finance a business.
  • Entrepreneurship.org
    The Kauffman Foundation runs this site, which features hundreds of how-to articles for entrepreneurs, and data for policymakers.
  • Nielsen
    Snapshots of consumer trends in different markets, from groceries to movies, by one of the oldest and biggest market-research firms
  • Ladies Who Launch
    Blogs, success stories, how-tos and more, all targeting women entrepreneurs
  • Access eCommerce Guide
    Even internet-illiterate entrepreneurs can learn almost everything they need to start an e-commerce business here.
  • Small Business Advancement National Center
    The nation's entrepreneurship researchers contribute to this trove of scholarly articles on small-business issues.
  • Small Business School
    View online videos and read transcripts of presentations on financing, hiring, exits and more.
  • Statistical Abstract of the U.S.
    The U.S. Census Bureau's comprehensive and authoritative rundown of statistics on America's economy and society

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Ways to Stretch Your Marketing Budget

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

5 Tips to Optimize Your Business Website, Increase Conversions and Make Money Online