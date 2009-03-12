Best Charge Cards for Business Travelers
This story appears in the April 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
One of the great unsung productivity tools for the road warrior is plastic. A corporate charge card streamlines the expense report process and serves as a a pipeline to perks. Here are some card programs geared specifically for small businesses:
- OPEN from American Express offers Business Cardmembers the OPEN Savings program designed for companies with 100 or fewer employees. Perks include 5 percent to 20 percent discounts on shipping, travel and business services.
- Diners Club has been a leading card for business travelers since the 1950s. Features include an airport lounge program, a 24-hour emergency travel hotline and a rental-car insurance program.
- Universal Air Travel Plan is accepted by 240 airlines and travel agencies for air travel, service fees and management fees. It's best for companies that want to restrict charging to airline-related expenses.
- The American Express Corporate Meeting Card allows all event-related expenses to be charged centrally, so hotel rooms, meals, transportation, and so on, all go on a single bill.