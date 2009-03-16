Business Students Speak Out
The Student Opinion Honors for Business Schools identifies institutions whose students overwhelmingly agree that it offers superlative preparation in six core business competencies: accounting, finance, general management, global management, marketing and operations. Fifteen schools in each category were selected based solely on surveys conducted by The Princeton Review and completed by more than 19,000 current business school students.
Accounting
- Boston College Carroll School of Management
- Bowling Green State University College of Business Administration
- Chapman University The George L. Argyros School of Business and Economics
- Fairfield University Charles F. Dolan School of Business
- Northeastern University College of Business Administration
- Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business
- State University of New York at Oswego
- Texas A&M University -- College Station Mays Business School
- The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business
- The University of Alabama -- Tuscaloosa Manderson Graduate School of Business
- The University of Rhode Island College of Business Administration
- University of Connecticut School of Business
- University of Pennsylvania The Wharton School
- University of Rochester William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration
- Wake Forest University Babcock Graduate School of Management
Finance
- Boston College Caroll School of Management
- Brandeis University, International Business School
- Brigham Young University Marriott School of Management
- Columbia University Columbia Business School
- Cornell University Johnson Graduate School of Management
- New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business
- Rice University Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business
- University of Arizona Eller College of Management
- University of Chicago Graduate School of Business
- Tulane University Freeman School of Business
- University of California -- Riverside A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management
- University of Florida Warrington College of Business
- University of Pennsylvania The Wharton School
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Pamplin College of Business
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Department of Management
General Management
- Birmingham-Southern College
- Claremont Graduate University Peter F. Drucker and Masatoshi Ito Graduate School of Management
- Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business
- Harvard University Harvard Business School
- Indiana State University College of Business
- INSEAD The European Institute of Business Administration
- Marist College MBA School of Management
- Stanford University Graduate School of Business
- University of North Carolina at Greensboro Joseph M. Bryan School of Business & Economics
- University of Scranton Kania School of Management
- State University of New York - University at Albany School of Business
- University of Dayton School of Business Administration
- University of Hartford The Barney School of Business
- University of Houston C.T. Bauer College of Business
- University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business Administration
Global Management
- American University Kogod School of Business
- Brandeis University, International Business School
- Georgetown University School of Business
- Loyola College in Maryland Sellinger School of Business and Management
- Pepperdine University The Graziadio School of Business and Management
- Rutgers-The State University of New Jersey-Camden School Of Business
- Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business
- Suffolk University -- Sawyer Business School
- Temple University Fox School of Business and Management
- City University of New York - Baruch College Zicklin School of Business
- George Washington University School of Business
- University of North Carolina at Greensboro Joseph M. Bryan School of Business & Economics
- University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business
- Thunderbird School of Global Management
- University of Southern California Marshall School of Business
Marketing
- Duke University Fuqua School of Business
- Harvard University Harvard Business School
- HEC School of Management - Paris
- Hofstra University Frank G. Zarb School of Business
- Indiana University - Bloomington Kelley School of Business
- Miami University Richard T. Farmer School of Business
- Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management
- Radford University College of Business And Economics
- Saint Louis University John Cook School of Business
- University of Tampa John H. Sykes College of Business
- University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa Manderson Graduate School of Business
- University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business
- University of Missouri - Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business
- University of Oregon Charles H. Lundquist College of Business
- Willamette University Atkinson Graduate School of Management
Operations
- Acton School of Business -- The Acton MBA in Entrepreneurship
- Clarkson University School of Business
- Florida International University Alvin H. Chapman Graduate School of Business
- Ithaca College School of Business
- Long Island University - C.W. Post Campus College of Management
- Marist College MBA School of Management
- Purdue University Krannert School of Management
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute The Lally School of Management and Technology
- Syracuse University - Martin J. Whitman School of Management
- University of Utah David Eccles School of Business
- University of Vermont School of Business Administration
- University of Hartford The Barney School of Business
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign College of Business
- University of Missouri - St. Louis College of Business Administration
- University of South Carolina Moore School of Business
