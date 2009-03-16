Technology

Has Mobility Become a Must?

If our scenarios apply to you, you probably need more mobility.
This story appears in the April 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You know you need a mobile work force when . . .

  • You arrive at the office every day to a full voice mail box and 200 new e-mails.
  • Your sales team's idea of regional turf is the 10 square miles around your office.
  • Your employees start asking to take their desktops, keyboards, mice and monitors home with them over the weekends.
  • The last trade show your company attended was back in 1998 at the Holiday Inn downtown.
  • You pass up potential employees with killer resumes and experience because they live out of state.
  • A freak snowstorm brings your company to a complete standstill until the roads thaw. It's the business equivalent of freezing your tongue to a light post.
  • Your ideal clients live across the country--and you don't even know they exist.
  • You return from a two-week vacation to discover that your three best employees left, your five biggest clients switched to the competition and your office was painted mauve.

