Has Mobility Become a Must?
If our scenarios apply to you, you probably need more mobility.
1 min read
This story appears in the April 2009 issue of Entrepreneur.
You know you need a mobile work force when . . .
- You arrive at the office every day to a full voice mail box and 200 new e-mails.
- Your sales team's idea of regional turf is the 10 square miles around your office.
- Your employees start asking to take their desktops, keyboards, mice and monitors home with them over the weekends.
- The last trade show your company attended was back in 1998 at the Holiday Inn downtown.
- You pass up potential employees with killer resumes and experience because they live out of state.
- A freak snowstorm brings your company to a complete standstill until the roads thaw. It's the business equivalent of freezing your tongue to a light post.
- Your ideal clients live across the country--and you don't even know they exist.
- You return from a two-week vacation to discover that your three best employees left, your five biggest clients switched to the competition and your office was painted mauve.