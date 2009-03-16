My Queue

Technology

BlackBerry Creates a Storm

It's got a new touchscreen and a few kinks, but the Storm has people excited.
This story appears in the April 2009 issue of Entrepreneur.

Those who favor the exceptional e-mailing and messaging capabilities of a BlackBerry finally have a sleek touchscreen: RIM's BlackBerry Storm under the Verizon network. Yet this one keeps the all-confirming click of a physical button with a screen that actually depresses. The 3.25-inch LCD has a hi-res display that automatically switches between landscape and portrait mode as you turn the phone, which then switches between full qwerty and RIM's SureType keyboards.

Included with the 5.5-ounce device are a 3.2-megapixel camera with flash, video, autofocus and zoom; 1GB onboard memory, expandable via microSD slot; built-in GPS navigator; and Bluetooth capabilities.

Keep in mind: Just as with the iPhone, this first-gen Storm has a few kinks to work out. Because there's so much technology packed into such a small device, it has a hard time keeping up. But if it's on your must-have list, watch for software updates; otherwise, the next batch should be even better.

