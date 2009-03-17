Get Out Now

A new book shows you how to escape cubicle nation.

March 17, 2009 1 min read

You won't find any quick fixes or fairy-tale endings in Pamela Slim's Escape From Cubicle Nation: From Corporate Prisoner to Thriving Entrepreneur. Instead, you'll find a thoughtful, accessible and forthcoming account of exactly what it takes to leave the corporate world behind and start a business of your own.

Slim, a training and development manager turned business coach, assures readers that they're "not crazy" for wanting to leave the security of a corporate career. But she also offers up a real gem of advice: "Hating your job intensely is not a business plan."

Straightforward bullet points, readable lists and entertaining anecdotes make it easy for aspiring entrepreneurs to extract useful information on everything from benefits shopping to handling the reactions of family and friends.

With a foreward written by Entrepreneur's "Wise Guy" columnist, Guy Kawasaki, and sections entitled "Open up to the Opportunities," "The Reality of Entrepreneurship" and "Make the Money Work," Slim skillfully guides readers through the transition process from beginning to end.

Whether readers ultimately decide to go or stay, they won't regret having someone show them the way.

Escape From Cubicle Nation hits bookstores next month.