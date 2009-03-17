Time is on Your Side

Use these 4 tips to kickstart your momentum.

Entrepreneurs often grumble that they don't have the time or the energy to create a formal plan to achieve their goals. Technological advances and customer expectations have greatly increased the speed of conducting business. Entrepreneurs have come to believe that spontaneity without preparation is the only path they can take to succeed.

But time is not your adversary. You can build a solid foundation for achieving your goals and maintaining momentum even without a long lead time for making a decision. Creating meaningful forecasts and strategies frees you to make better decisions instantly, and providing that key knowledge to those around you allows them to contribute ideas you may never have thought of on your own.

Time traps are pitfalls when you equate being overly busy with being productive. When you feel pressured, regain focus by taking a breath and acquiring new information you can use to kick-start your momentum and grow your business faster.

Know where you're headed. Daily decision making works best when it's rooted in realistic goals. Opportunities present themselves all the time. Your awareness of your objectives allows you to take advantage of those opportunities based on how you want your business to grow. Connecting current choices to your future success helps you build confidence in your decision making and makes it easier to plan your next action step.

Wait before jumping into action. When you feel constrained by time, try to comprehend what's really going on rather than react emotionally. Taking time to think--even for an instant--before you act opens a breadth of new possibilities and helps you further your objectives. Work to define one applicable action step you can quickly complete to move forward. If you can't quickly define any action steps, the task may not be worth your immediate attention.

Desire accountability. Holding yourself accountable for achieving results makes spontaneous decisions less stressful. When making a quick decision, stay focused on the outcome you deem important, not on specific time frames. Allow others to support your efforts by providing new ideas and innovative strategies. In tough situations, remind yourself of an instance where you faced a time crunch and successfully reached your desired outcome.

Value quick reasoning. While it's important to consider each action you take, don't squander your precious time overthinking situations. When your goals are burned into your subconscious, quick reactions are more reliable. Boost your productivity by constantly defining and implementing your next actions rather than worrying. Build momentum by recognizing your accomplishments and connecting them to your next success.

Romanus Wolter, aka "The Kick Start Guy," is author of Kick Start Your Success and Kick Start Your Dream Business. Write to him atromanus@kickstartguy.com.