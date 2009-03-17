10 Tax Breaks Entrepreneurs Wish Existed
These proposed deductions would make taxes a lot more fun.
This story appears in the April 2009 issue of Entrepreneur.
- BS detector: the "You wanna run that by me again?" deduction
- Ego checks: the "Know your role" deduction
- Starbucks: the "If I don't, I'm going to drink" deduction
- Alcohol: the "I didn't make it to Starbucks" deduction
- Time spent deleting spam: the Monty Python deduction
- Personal spa days: the "If I don't, I'm going to kill somebody" deduction
- Xanax: the "Chill out, dude" deduction
- Office Wii: the "Vicariously living my secret dream to pitch in the majors" deduction
- Hair implants: the "It was there when I started this biz" deduction
- The office comedian: the "He thinks we're laughing with him" deduction