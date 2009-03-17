My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

10 Tax Breaks Entrepreneurs Wish Existed

These proposed deductions would make taxes a lot more fun.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  1. BS detector: the "You wanna run that by me again?" deduction
  2. Ego checks: the "Know your role" deduction
  3. Starbucks: the "If I don't, I'm going to drink" deduction
  4. Alcohol: the "I didn't make it to Starbucks" deduction
  5. Time spent deleting spam: the Monty Python deduction
  6. Personal spa days: the "If I don't, I'm going to kill somebody" deduction
  7. Xanax: the "Chill out, dude" deduction
  8. Office Wii: the "Vicariously living my secret dream to pitch in the majors" deduction
  9. Hair implants: the "It was there when I started this biz" deduction
  10. The office comedian: the "He thinks we're laughing with him" deduction

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Cash Advance Apps Can Be a Short-Term Bridge for People Short on Money

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Finance

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance