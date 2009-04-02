Finance

How to Save $7500 on Your Technology Purchases

From savvy shopping to smart substitutions, these 31 cheapskate tips and tricks could save you big bucks.
Brought to you by PCWorld

Technology Moneysavers
These days we could all stand to save some money. Follow the tips in these stories and you could save as much as $7500.


A friend of mine recently bought a fancy new MacBook Air. He struggled with paying the "Apple tax," but decided the razor-thin laptop was worth the $1799 price tag. Then, about a month later, he made a startling discovery: Apple was selling refurbished Airs for just $999. Had he poked around the company's online store instead of giving in to retail temptation, he could have been $800 richer.

I don't like it when shoppers pay more than they need to. And given the economy's parlous state, we all need to be careful with our tech dollars. So it's a good time for a refresher course in the tricks of the cheapskate trade.

This isn't chump change I'm talking about; over the course of a year, the 31 tips in this series (see the list below) could save you more than $7500. Granted, that figure is based on my ballpark estimates, and I'm a fairly heavy shopper (rarely does a week or two go by without my ordering something). Your results will likely be different--but should still amount to some serious money.

