Decoding the Nonsense

A quick guide to facts related to the stimulus efforts.
Name: The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
(Also known as: ARRA, stimulus bill, stimulus package, the stimulus)

Amount: $787 billion (see Where's the Money for a breakdown?) I think we should include a list here, even if we can't do a slideshow or chart--it seems like a natural thing to include here . maybe stick with something easy to read, like from this blog: What do you think?

Date: Signed into law by President Barack Obama on February 17, 2009.

Quote: President Obama to a group of small business owners on the day of the signing: "You deserve a chance. America needs you to have that chance. And as president I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that you have the opportunity to contribute to your community, to our economy and to the future of the United States of America."

Key People:
Sheila Bair, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
Peter Orszag, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget
Larry Summers, director of the National Economic Council
Paul Volcker, chair of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board
Christina Romer, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors
Timothy Geithner, Treasury Secretary
Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Federal Reserve

