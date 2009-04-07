Decoding the Nonsense

A quick guide to facts related to the stimulus efforts.

Name: The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009

(Also known as: ARRA, stimulus bill, stimulus package, the stimulus)

Amount: $787 billion

Date: Signed into law by President Barack Obama on February 17, 2009.

Quote: President Obama to a group of small business owners on the day of the signing: "You deserve a chance. America needs you to have that chance. And as president I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that you have the opportunity to contribute to your community, to our economy and to the future of the United States of America."

Key People:

Sheila Bair, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Peter Orszag, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget

Larry Summers, director of the National Economic Council

Paul Volcker, chair of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board

Christina Romer, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors

Timothy Geithner, Treasury Secretary

Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Federal Reserve

