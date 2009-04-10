Make it Big--Locally

Taking your business far and wide doesn't have to mean crossing state lines or landing national accounts.

April 10, 2009 2 min read

It may seem contrary, but taking your business far and wide doesn't necessarily mean crossing state lines or landing national accounts. Take Wisconsin Natural Acres, for example. By forging alliances with exclusive and highly reputable local retailers, founder Douglas J. Schulz, 49, has made his Chilton, Wisconsin-based business--and the natural gourmet honey it produces--a local favorite. He projects year-end sales to reach $500,000. Follow these tips to turn your business into an icon without ever having to leave town: