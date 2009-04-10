My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Mobile Banking Tools

Plenty of banks offer you a number to call or a mobile website where you can check your balance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Plenty of banks offer you a number to call or a mobile website where you can check your balance. A few, like Bank of America and Chase, even have their own iPhone applications. But some third-party app providers are taking things a step further, allowing you to manage multiple accounts, pay bills and bring your budget with you on the go.

AT&T Mobile Banking
Banks it works with: Chase, Citi, Regions, SunTrust, USAA, Wachovia and many others
What you'll like: Check multiple account balances and histories, transfer funds and pay bills; works on a wide range of AT&T phones
What you won't like: Not all banks support all of its features, like bill pay; it doesn't find you the closest ATM or bank

Verizon Mobile Banking
Banks it works with: America First Credit Union, Arvest, Bancorp South, BECU, FirstBank, Regions, South Financial, SunTrust, Synovus, USAA and Wachovia
What you'll like: Check multiple account balances and histories, transfer funds and pay bills; works on a wide range of Verizon phones
What you won't like: Not all banks support all of its features, like bill pay; it doesn't find you the closest ATM or bank

Pageonce iPhone and BlackBerry apps
Banks it works with: America First Credit Union, Arvest, Bancorp South, BECU, FirstBank, Regions, South Financial, SunTrust, Synovus, USAA and Wachovia
What you'll like: Thousands of financial institutions and other online services like Netflix, Amazon and MySpace
What you won't like: Can't pay bills or transfer money

Mint iPhone app
Banks it works with: More than 7,000 U.S.financial institutions
What you'll like: Check your account balances and transactions; track investment accounts; set up budgets and track spending; sends alerts if you're low on cash or credit, or if it detects unusual spending
What you won't like: Can't pay bills or transfer money

Sprint MyMoneyManager
Banks it works with: BB&T, Citibank, IBC Bank, PNC; also integrates with PayPal
What you'll like: Check balances, pay bills, and find nearby banks and ATMs; check your PayPal balance and send payments; works on a wide range of Sprint phones
What you won't like: Limited participation by financial institutions

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Cash Advance Apps Can Be a Short-Term Bridge for People Short on Money

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Finance

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance