Mobile Banking Tools

Plenty of banks offer you a number to call or a mobile website where you can check your balance.

April 10, 2009 2 min read

This story appears in the May 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Plenty of banks offer you a number to call or a mobile website where you can check your balance. A few, like Bank of America and Chase, even have their own iPhone applications. But some third-party app providers are taking things a step further, allowing you to manage multiple accounts, pay bills and bring your budget with you on the go.

AT&T Mobile Banking

Banks it works with: Chase, Citi, Regions, SunTrust, USAA, Wachovia and many others

What you'll like: Check multiple account balances and histories, transfer funds and pay bills; works on a wide range of AT&T phones

What you won't like: Not all banks support all of its features, like bill pay; it doesn't find you the closest ATM or bank

Verizon Mobile Banking

Banks it works with: America First Credit Union, Arvest, Bancorp South, BECU, FirstBank, Regions, South Financial, SunTrust, Synovus, USAA and Wachovia

What you'll like: Check multiple account balances and histories, transfer funds and pay bills; works on a wide range of Verizon phones

What you won't like: Not all banks support all of its features, like bill pay; it doesn't find you the closest ATM or bank

Pageonce iPhone and BlackBerry apps

Banks it works with: America First Credit Union, Arvest, Bancorp South, BECU, FirstBank, Regions, South Financial, SunTrust, Synovus, USAA and Wachovia

What you'll like: Thousands of financial institutions and other online services like Netflix, Amazon and MySpace

What you won't like: Can't pay bills or transfer money

Mint iPhone app

Banks it works with: More than 7,000 U.S.financial institutions

What you'll like: Check your account balances and transactions; track investment accounts; set up budgets and track spending; sends alerts if you're low on cash or credit, or if it detects unusual spending

What you won't like: Can't pay bills or transfer money