The New Era of IM

1. The situation: A client asks you to write a LinkedIn recommendation, but you have nothing nice to say.

What to do: Hit the "Archive" button. Don't write a referral you can't stand by.

2. The situation: Your intern adds you on Facebook.

What to do: Use your privacy settings--if you don't want him seeing all your activity, give him a limited view.

3. The situation: A colleague confronts you for dropping her as a "friend."

What to do: Pre-empt the situation by "un-friending" sparingly-you don't want to lose business over pruning your network.

4. The situation: You get an uncouth comment.

What to do: Delete! If it's a minor offense, call the person out on it. If it's major, cut him out of your network.

5. The situation: An employee is annoying you with inane updates on Facebook.

What to do: No need to un-friend--just set your newsfeed options to see less about that employee.