Windows or Mac OS? You Don't Have to Choose.

Toggling between two operating systems and sharing data is a no-brainer.

April 10, 2009 2 min read

Sure, I was a little skeptical--Windows on my Mac? Tell me another fairytale. I was just waiting for a spectacular crash or for the programs to crawl like snails. But it went smoothly. I used VMware's Fusion 2.0 virtualization software to create a Windows XP "virtual machine," so that Windows applications run side-by-side with Mac applications on a MacBook. You need both the $80 Fusion software and a copy of your chosen OS that's sold separately. (XP makes sense for most business users.)



Once installed, there isn't a lot of mystery to the system. You have both your Mac OS and Windows running at the same time. Toggling between the two and sharing data is a no-brainer. I had all my usual Windows applications in action in no time. There are little things you may need to get used to, though, like setting the MacBook to recognize two fingers on the trackpad and a click as a Windows right-click.



For the best experience, have at least 1GB of memory if you're running XP and 2GB if you insist on Vista. Which entrepreneurs will want this? New Mac users with legacy Windows programs they can't give up are an obvious audience. Me? I love both Mac and Windows for different reasons and different applications. Fusion means not having to choose a favorite child.