Quiz: Blackberry or iPhone?

April 10, 2009 2 min read

Trying to decide between a BlackBerry and an iPhone? Take this quiz to find out which one's for you.



1. Which feature is most important to you in a mobile phone?

a. Top-notch security

b. A slick interface



2. When on the go, what do you need most?

a. Turn-by-turn directions to client meetings

b. Info on nearby businesses



3. Which do you use more?

a. IM

b. SMS



4. How often do you need to check your e-mail?

a. If it's not instant, I feel behind.

b. Every 15 minutes or so is enough for me.



5. Are you a major multitasker?

a. I have as many programs open as possible atany given time.

b. I prefer to do one thing at a time, thank you.



6. Which wireless carrier are you partial to?

a. I like to keep my options open.

b. AT&T is it for me-despite famously bad coverage.



7. Do you like customizing your gadgets?

a. I want them to do everything right out of the box.

b. I love finding new apps and add-ons to increase productivity.

If you answered mostly As, you want a BlackBerry to tap into its leading-edge enterprise functions and cross-carrier flexibility.

If you answered mostly Bs, pick up a sleek and sexy iPhone for a stylish, customizable mobile experience.