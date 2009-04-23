My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

An Entrepreneurial Winery in Healdsburg

Learn how this entrepreneur started a boutique winery in the Russian River Valley.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

An Entrepreneurial Winery in Healdsburg

C. Donatiello Winery
Healdsburg, CA

 Set in the heart of the Middle Reach of the Russian River, C. Donatiello Winery is dedicated to the production of this noble region's finest Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Chris Donatiello earned his stripes in New York where he spent years marketing and selling a number of well-known, luxury brand wines and spirits. Taking his business expertise, combining it with his love of wine and entrepreneurial spirit, he came to the West Coast intent on creating a premium, boutique winery in the Russian River Valley. Chris teamed up with venture capitalist legend Bill Hambrecht, whose previous vine ventures include Gary Farrell, Ravenswood and Ridge. Together they acquired an old winery that produced 125,000 cases. They scaled it down to a sophisticated boutique winery producing 6,600 cases with state-of the-art equipment.

"We focus on finding the best vineyards the Russian River has to offer, to make wines which are truly representative of the place from which they come," Donatiello explains. He is joined by fellow New Yorker Webster Marquez. Marquez trained in the relatively unforgiving grape growing climate of Virginia. From there, he worked in wine regions around the world before settling in Sonoma, first with Williams-Seylem, and then C. Donatiello. Marquez believes the Russian River Valley wines are unique in expressing their climate, vintage, and vineyards. At C. Donatiello he spends a considerable amount of time in the vineyards and in the lab, working to draw out those expressions from C. Donatiello's organically farmed, small-lot production. To this end, the winemaking operations specialize in artisan wines from estate and specially chosen vineyards in the Russian River Valley. Considering the soil properties and climate of their terroir, the winery is confident that its choice to focus on Chardonnay and Pinot Noir is the right one.

C. Donatiello Winery provides a quiet place to get away from it all. Its atmosphere is serene and rural, yet sophisticated. The winery's commodious, high-ceilinged tasting room has a homey feeling. It is complemented by koi ponds, a cherry orchard, a rose garden with more than 15 kinds of roses, and a sumptuous aroma garden, heady with fresh herbal and fruit scents that mirror the aromas of the wines. Strolling casually through the garden, visitors appreciate smelling and tasting the plants, herbs, and fruits which exemplify the scents found in Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Like in the neighboring Maddie's Vineyard, organic practices are used in the garden. Whether on a formal tour, or a leisurely visit, callers are encouraged to pause for a bit and enjoy the stunning views of the Russian River Valley over lunch and a bottle C. Donatiello wine.

What to buy:
'07 Floodgate Vineyard Pinot Noir Raspberries, Bing cherries, cranberries, paprika, tobacco $57
'07 Orsi Vineyard Chardonnay White pepper, apples, pink grapefruit $38
'07 Maddie's Vineyard Pinot Noir Ripe raspberries, chocolate, coconut, plum $61
'08 Clone 809 Chardonnay Citrus , crab apple, flinty $34
གྷ Russian River Pinot Noir Black pepper, dried cranberries, mocha, cherry $48

Contact:
C. Donatiello Winery
4035 Westside Rd.
Healdsburg, CA 95448
800.433.8296; Fax: 707.431.4402
www.cdonatiello.com

Tasting Room Open Daily 11-5, Tours by Appointment Only

Getting There:
Take Hwy 101 N to Central Healdsburg exit. Continue on Healdsburg Ave., turn left at Mill St., and continue on Westside Rd.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private