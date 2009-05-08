The 106 Best Franchises

If you're going to take the leap and invest in a franchise, you want to be part of one that's big and strong, right?

Here are the 106 franchises that received top billing in their categories in Entrepreneur's 2009 Franchise 500® ranking. Be sure to check out all the new categories we've added for '09, including massage services, barbecue restaurants, cookies, and junk removal. All your old favorites, from pets to health, are here, too.



To determine who really is the best of the best, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® looks at franchise system size, unit growth over the past three years, financial strength and stability, and other objective factors. But this listing is only intended to get you started. You should never buy a franchise without first doing your own due diligence. Read the Franchise Disclosure Document, speak to your attorney and accountant, and make sure to call and visit existing franchisees. To learn more, go to entrepreneur.com/franzone/guide .





Click on a subject to navigate to a listing:





Automotive

Appearance services

Maaco Franchising Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 127

Total cost: $296.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 473/6

Oil-change services

Jiffy Lube Int'l. Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 11

Total cost: $214K-273K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,034/0

Rentals & sales

U-Save Car & Truck Rental

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 285

Total cost: $58.4K-682.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/0

Transmission repair

AAMCO Transmissions Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 66

Total cost: $204.8K-260.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 853/0

Windshield repair

Novus Auto Glass

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 83

Total cost: $14.9K-200.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,025/5

Miscellaneous repair & maintenance services

Midas

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 31

Total cost: $265.9K-365.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,449/95

Miscellaneous auto products & services

RNR Custom Wheels & Tires

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 282

Total cost: $336.1K-423.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/8

Business Services

Advertising services - direct mail

Money Mailer Franchise Corp.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 284

Total cost: $59.97K-87K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 295/35



Advertising services - publishing

Coffee News

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 64

Total cost: $9.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,142/0

Advertising services - Miscellaneous

Billboard Connection Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 309

Total cost: $27.8K-52.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0

Business coaching /consulting/ brokerage services

ActionCoach

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 103

Total cost: $83.8K-102.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,008/0

Shipping

Unishippers Global Logistics LLC

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 253

Total cost: $40.8K-382.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 267/5



Signs

Sign-A-Rama Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 82

signarama.com

Total cost: $84.6K-154.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 905/0

Staffing

MRI Network

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 69

Total cost: $76.5K-125.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,009/0

Training programs

Leadership Management Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 231

Total cost: $35K-42.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 497/1



Miscellaneous business services

Proforma

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 101

Total cost: $4.7K-38.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 667/0

Children's Businesses

Child care

Goddard Systems Inc .

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 105

Total cost: $632.3K-679.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 297/0

Enrichment programs

LearningRx

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 322

Total cost: $73K-150K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/1

Children's fitness programs

The Little Gym

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 126

Total cost: $127.5K-294K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/0



Identification services

Ident-A-Kid Services of America

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 252

Total cost: $34K-44.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 253/0

Tutoring

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 27

Total cost: $30.96K-129.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25121/30

Miscellaneous children's businesses

Pump It Up

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 195

Total cost: $266K-715.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/1

Food/ Full-Service Restaurants

Barbecue restaurants

Famous Dave's

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 216

Total cost: $905K-4.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/47

Family restaurants

Denny's Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 25

Total cost: $1.2M-2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,226/315

Italian restaurants

CiCi's Pizza

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 91

Total cost: $417.95K-659.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 613/21

Pub-style restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 190

Total cost: $348K-786.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 264/4

Steakhouses

Golden Corral Franchising Systems Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 125

Total cost: $2.1M-5.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 382/103

Miscellaneous full-service restaurants

The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 203

Total cost: $876.7K-1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/6

Food/Retail Sales

Candy

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 162

Total cost: $152.98K-544.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 324/4



Food-design businesses

Edible Arrangements Int'l. Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 40

Total cost: $147.5K-307.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 750/3

Health

Health products

Relax The Back Corp.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 267

Total cost: $227.5K-371.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/0

Health services

HealthSource Chiropractic & Progressive Rehab

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 109

Total cost: $50.95K-249.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 234/0

Home Improvements

Building & remodeling

Kitchen Tune-Up

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 180

Total cost: $83.1K-91.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/0

Decorating services

Interiors by Decorating Den

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 165

decoratingden.com

Total cost: $49.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 468/0



Organization systems

Closet Tailors

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 356

closettailors.com

Total cost: $95.6K-197.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/0

Painting

CertaPro Painters Ltd.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 88

Total cost: $119K-144K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 439/0

Surface refinishing/restoration

Re-Bath LLC

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 186

Total cost: $67.98K-249.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/0

Window & floor coverings

Budget Blinds Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 63

Total cost: $82.4K-173K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,035/1

Miscellaneous home improvements

Mr. Sandless Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 227

Total cost: $25.4K-53.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/9

Hotels & Motels

InterContinental Hotels Group

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 5

Total cost: Varies

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,498/582

Maintenance

Carpet, upholstery &drapery services

Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 54

Total cost: $25.3K-120.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,131/0

Commercial cleaning

Jani-King

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 15

Total cost: $11.3K-34.1K+

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,980/21



Duct cleaning

Ductz Int'l. Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 218

Total cost: $59.9K-89.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 138/2

Grout repair

The Grout Medic

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 453

Total cost: $21.3K-52.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 68/0

Handyman services

Mr. Handyman Int'l. LLC

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 106

Total cost: $91.5K-132.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/0



Home repairs - miscellaneous

Aire Serv Heating & AirConditioning Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 143

Total cost: $57.2K-170.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/0

Lawn care

Lawn Doctor

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 131

Total cost: $107.6K-110.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 484/0

Plumbing

Rooter-Man

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 96

Total cost: $46.8K-137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 462/0



Residential cleaning

The Maids Home Service

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 48

Total cost: $105K-155K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,033/26

Restoration services

Servpro

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 28

Total cost: $100.3K-159.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,420/0

Window cleaning

Fish Window CleaningServices Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 238

Total cost: $57.5K-131.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 223/2



Miscellaneous maintenance businesses

American Leak Detection

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 171

Total cost: $83.3K-233.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 334/11

Personal Care

Fitness businesses

Snap Fitness Inc .

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 24

Total cost: $71.1K-241.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 701/10

Hair care

Supercuts

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 29

Total cost: $95.6K-219.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 996/1,137

Massage services

Massage Envy

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 58

Total cost: $291.9K-469.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 457/0

Senior care

Home Helpers/Direct Link

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 70

Total cost: $42.2-78.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 750/0

Tanning salons

Palm Beach Tan/Desert Sun Tanning Salons

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 156

Total cost: $368.3K-824.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/67

Miscellaneous personal-care businesses

Merle Norman Cosmetics

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 34

Total cost: $33.3K-168.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,779/5

Pets

Pet products

Wild Birds Unlimited

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 239

Total cost: $99.4K-148.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 286/0

Pet services

Aussie Pet Mobile

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 79

Total cost: $62.9K-125.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 534/7

Recreation

Recreational rentals

Wheel Fun Rentals

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 294

Total cost: $85K-259K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/8

Sports businesses

GolfTEC

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 184

Total cost: $111.5K-427.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/28

Sports equipment & apparel

The Athlete's Foot

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 153

Total cost: $249.5K-529.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 618/0

Travel agencies - cruise-only

Cruise Planners/American Express

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 85

Total cost: $1.9K-19.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 725/0

Travel agencies - miscellaneous

Results! Travel

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 65

Total cost: $25-10.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 914/0



Retail

Convenience stores

Circle K

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 9

Total cost: $161K-1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,143/2,627

Hobby stores

HobbyTown USA

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 302

Total cost: $177.6K-478K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 164/1

Tools distribution

Snap-on Tools

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 37

Total cost: $16.7K-278.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,318/77

Vitamins

GNC Franchising

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 23

Total cost: $165K-205K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,182/2,770

Wireless stores

Wireless Zone

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 185

Total cost: $65.3K-193.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 287/1

Miscellaneous retail businesses

Ace Hardware Corp.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 6

Total cost: $400K-1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,581/0



Services

Dry cleaning & delivery services

Martinizing Dry Cleaning

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 200

Total cost: $363K-550.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 512/0

Framing

Fastframe USA Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 247

Total cost: $105.7K-150.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/1

Home inspections

HouseMaster Home Inspections

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 154

Total cost: $37.5K-61.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 396/0

Junk removal

1-800-Got-Junk?

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 370

Total cost: $112.4K-145.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/1

Photography & video services

Home Video Studio

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 415

Total cost: $120.7K-226.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/1

Postal & business services

The UPS Store/Mail Boxes Etc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 8

Total cost: $171.2K-280K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,034/0



Printing

Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 55

Total cost: $72.7K-243K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 973/0

Real estate

RE/MAX Int'l. Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 44

Total cost: $35K-200K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,988/42

Storage & moving services

Two Men and a Truck Int'l. Inc.

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 212

Total cost: $150K-412.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/6

Miscellaneous services

EmbroidMe

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 123

Total cost: $66.3K-187.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 457/0

Tech

WSI Internet

2009 Franchise 500 ranking: 57

Total cost: $60.4K-166.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,681/2

Listing compiled by Tracy Stapp