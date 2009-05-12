My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Boost Your Company's Image With Video

It's easier than ever to create and share, so get rolling.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Because video production and hosting are easier than ever, more business owners are creating their own videos as marketing tools.

Hosting on YouTube, Blip.tv or other video hosting sites makes video sharing easy, and cameras like the Flip that easily transfer video to computers make the entire video production process easier.

Creating basic videos with captions, backgrounds or other professional enhancements is not necessarily a must, but if you want to be taken seriously by your customers (or prospects), it's important that your video looks as good as possible.

Your video doesn't have to be professionally produced, but in the same way that you wouldn't create your own business cards from index cards, you should consider improving the overall quality of your videos.

To do this, you could use the free video editing programs that are built into most operating systems. But if you want to take video editing to an entirely different level, you might want to consider a video editing tool that lets you select a background, making your video look much better.

Video Presenter, for example comes with a "green screen" that you lets you customize the background you want for your video, very similar to your local weather forecaster. You can add whatever background you want.

At the much higher--and more complicated--end, Adobe Premiere lets you do a full range of professional video editing. The product is more expensive ($800) and complicated for the average computer user, but in the hands of someone who takes the time to learn it, it's one of the best video editing programs on the market.

Ramon Ray is Entrepreneur.com's " Tech Basics " columnist and editor of Smallbiztechnology.com . He's the author of Technology Solutions for Growing Businesses and serves on the board of directors and the technology committee for the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

3 Ways You Can Use Artificial Intelligence to Grow Your Business Right Now

The New, Cool Term For Cannabis? It's Still Up For Grabs.

Marketing

Making Loyal Customers Out of Self-Made Millionaires