A Paso Robles Pioneer

Eberle Winery continues its 30-year tradition of excellence.

May 13, 2009 3 min read

Eberle Winery

Paso Robles, California

Eberle Winery is the namesake of Gary Eberle, a true founding father of the fast-growing Paso Robles appellation. The Eberle name, which translated to German means "wild boar," has earned a 30-year reputation as one of the highest award-winning wineries in the United States. In fact, in recent years, Eberle Winery has earned the honor of being among the top ten gold- medal-winning wineries in the country. Since releasing its inaugural label in 1979, the winery now produces nearly 30,000 cases of wine each year.

In addition to their outstanding wines, Eberle is known for its 17,000 square feet of underground caves. The caves provide the perfect place to age every barrel of wine and a captivating environment for exclusive parties. The intimate VIP room inside the caves seats ten for dinner. In addition, the 100-seat Wild Boar Room serves as a romantic and beautiful backdrop for the winery's monthly Guest Chef Dinner Series featuring renowned chefs from around the world, and other private events. A comfortable picnic deck overlooking the Estate Vineyard can also be reserved for weddings or groups of up to a hundred.

Visitors are always welcome to tour the caves and the winery tasting room, where Eberle offers complimentary tastings, along with free winery tours, which have won high accolades from Wine Spectator magazine. Eberle is one of only a handful of wineries that offer tastings and tours without charge. Guests arriving at the tasting room are greeted by a famous bronze Porcellino (a wild boar) statue. It is the 93rd replica of the original bronze Porcellino cast by Tacca in 1620, now found in Florence, Italy. Italians consider it good luck to rub the boar's nose and toss a coin in the water below. Visitors to Eberle are also invited to practice this tradition. The money collected from the boar fountain is donated to local charities, demonstrating just one of the many ways Gary Eberle continues to support his beloved Paso Robles.

What to buy:

'07 Viognier Classic floral bouquet of lychee, honeysuckle, apricot, melon, peach $20

'07 Cotes-du-Robles Intense purple hue. Complex layers of rich fruit flavors, hints of earth, toasty oak $20

'07 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Flagship since 1979. Rich black currant, hints of cherry. Long sweet mocha finish, velvety tannins $33

Contact:

805.238.9607; Fax: 805.237.0344

www.eberlewinery.com

P.O. Box 2459

Paso Robles, CA 93447



Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5,

10-6 summer