Travel Smarter
This story appears in the June 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
There's nothing worse than going to an unknown city and having no clue where to stay, where to eat (with or without clients) or what to do if you have any downtime. Before your next trip, hit up the various online communities that provide photos, videos and the inside scoop on what to sample--and what to avoid.
|$244 billion: the amount generated by business-related travel, according to the U.S. Travel Association
Travel suppliers are also offering to sponsor social networking sites for a community made up of their customers. On Sheraton's homepage, guests can log on to praise or bemoan their hotel experiences, or make recommendations to other road warriors. At Members Know Travel, American Express customers participate in forums moderated by Travel + Leisure writers. Its "Cardmember Favorites" guide lists the most popular hotels and restaurants around the world. And the rankings are based on card spend rather than polls, which gives the list some empirical heft.