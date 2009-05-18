My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Selling to Kids? Hold the Meat

Reach kids by simplifying their options.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Bring on the McTofu and Soy Burger Happy Meal (not actual products). One in 200 kids is a vegetarian, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's first ever report on vegetarians under age 18. "This has been a steadily growing trend over several years," says Elizabeth Turner, editor-in-chief of Vegetarian Times. "With the environment getting more attention in the media and pop culture, kids are making decisions about their identities and exploring not eating meat or even going completely vegan. The meat culture is less ingrained in kids, so they're more open to this evolution."
Turner says kids are leading today's vegetarian movement, for one major reason: social networking. "PETA reaches out on the web and goes for big, attention-grabbing stunts, and kids respond to that," Turner says. "Type 'vegetarian' into Facebook and see what you get."

"The meat culture is less ingrained in kids, so they're more open to this evolution."
-Elizabeth Turner, Vegetarian Times
Besides reaching out to these cutting-edge kids via social networking, you can also cater to them by simplifying their decision to go vegetarian. Kids may have difficulty determining what the vegetarian options are in restaurants and stores. "If entrepreneurs were savvier about making that choice easy and attractive," Turner says, "they might be able to gain lifelong loyalty."

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Making Loyal Customers Out of Self-Made Millionaires

Marketing

Insightful Tips for Thoughtfully Marketing to LGBTQ Customers

Marketing

The 21st Century Affluent Woman and Her Marketing Needs