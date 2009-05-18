My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Quiz: Risk Assessment Calculator

See if you score high on the financial fitness quiz.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Quiz: Risk Assessment Calculatorn

The current economic situation creates a dilemma of sorts for entrepreneurs. Due to the economic slowdown and a lack of sales, businesses have seen their balance sheets deteriorate to the point that they are no longer a viable credit risk. Thus, banks have restricted their credit and lending policies, severely impacting entrepreneurial firms. What's the solution? Entrepreneurs need to focus on the big three: cash, sales and debt. Below is a simple quiz; the higher your score, the better you are financially.

Cash
 1) Cash flow: How long can you pay your current monthly bills using the cash you have on hand?
 31-60 days +3 7-30 days +1 Less than 7 days -3

2) Monthly cash flow divided by interest expense:
 Greater than 2.0 +3 1.01 to 1.99 +1 Less than 1.0 -3

Sales
 3) Revenue growth over the past year:
Increased +3 Held on to customers +1 Decreased -3

4) Percent increase in new customers (from last quarter)
 Greater than 10 percent +3 From 1 to 10 percent -1 Lost up to 10 percent of customer base -3

Debt
5) Debt to assets ratio:
No debt +3 .01 to .79 +1 Greater than .80 -3

6) Business credit card debt:
 No debt +3 $1,000 to $2,499 +1 Greater than $2,500 -3
Remember, the solution to surviving tough times is balancing the three-legged stool--cash, sales and debt. Pay attention to all three and you should do OK. Add up your score below to see where you are:

Severe risk of failure: SCORE -11 to -18
High risk of failure: SCORE -3 to -10
Elevated risk of failure: SCORE -2 to +3
Guarded risk of failure: SCORE +4 to +11
Low risk of failure: SCORE +12 to +18

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Cash Advance Apps Can Be a Short-Term Bridge for People Short on Money

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Finance

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance