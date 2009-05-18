What to Look for in Online Backup
Important factors to consider before deciding to backup critical data online.
2 min read
This story appears in the June 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Availability: Find out how long it takes to restore data if it's lost and whether there are different levels of availability for different types of data. You'll want to know exactly how long it will take to get your most critical data back online in the event of a failure.
Service-level agreements: How quickly do different vendors process requests for restoration, and what guarantees are there for response times? Get it in writing.
Financial liability: Know what's at stake. Find out what the financial implications are for loss of data if the backup service doesn't work or if backed-up files become corrupted. The safest bet is to have a backup for your backup, which is more feasible as service prices drop. --J.M.