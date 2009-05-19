Talking Points

Before you share your great idea, know what to say and who to say it to.

May 19, 2009 1 min read

Got a great idea? Before you tell the world, read these pointers from Reno Lovison, a business growth and marketing strategist and the author of Turn Your Business Card into Business, for what to say and who to say it to.