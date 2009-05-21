Rock the Soup Kitchen

RockCorps connects young adults and youth-hungry businesses, all in the name of giving.

Who says teens are lethargic? Not Stephen Greene, 42, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles- based RockCorps, a pro-social production company that puts on concerts but doesn't sell tickets. Instead, RockCorps concertgoers must volunteer four hours to a local nonprofit organization to get into the highly coveted shows, which feature artists like Kanye West and Panic at the Disco. "We found that 80 percent of our core audience of 14- to 25-year-olds were interested in volunteering, but only 10 percent to 15 percent were actually doing so," Greene says.



Sounds like a great nonprofit--only, it's not. Funding comes from companies eager to join the growing pro-social movement and pay to sponsor RockCorps events. "I think brands are realizing more and more that social activity and volunteering is as much a passion point for today's youth as music, film, sports and celebrity," Greene says. To that end, RockCorps has partnered with youth-oriented telecom companies like BoostMobile in the U.S. and Orange in the UK. Through those partnerships, RockCorps gets funding for its endeavors, and the companies gain a positive association with the youth market via nontraditional advertising. Greene is currently at work bringing the model to the sports world by partnering with the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and offering passes to marquee matches to kids who volunteer.



