E-Books

It Was Written

Plastic Logic goes against the tiny-device grain with its highly anticipated e-Reader.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Plastic Logic founders Henning Sirringhaus and Sir Richard Friend, both professors at Cambridge University, didn't set out to create an e-reader. Their work was, and still is, centered on plastic electronics. But a new technology they've spent 10 years developing--which uses flexible plastic substrates to produce durable thin high-contrast displays--has caused some media outlets to call their Plastic Logic Reader a killer to Amazon's Kindle.

Their wireless device is slated for release in early 2010 and features an innovative touchscreen (as opposed to the Kindle's keyboard), a durable plastic window (as opposed to glass), and high-contrast reflective display technology (as opposed to LED). The company hopes to use the legal-pad-size Reader to lure business clients who can use it to view PDFs and Microsoft Office documents.

Run by CEO Richard Archuleta, Mountain View, California-based Plastic Logic has also inked content partnerships with newspaper and magazine services like USA Today, Financial Times and Zinio. In the future, the company hopes to add a color screen and video capabilities to the Reader, but for now, they're content to just lighten everyone's briefcase.
 


Keep an eye on:

Aliph: Think Bluetooth headsets are the pocket protectors of the digital age? Check out Aliph's Jawbone, which is both high tech and high fashion.

The Blimp Pilots: The designers of 2008's top selling iPhone application, Koi Pond, released their Distant Shore app in February. Users can find digital messages in a bottle by walking along a virtual shore or write their own.

DotMobi: This Irish company's Instant Mobilizer service takes websites and translates them into handheld-friendly pages with a mobile web address.

MachineWorks Northwest LLC: The developer behind Guitar Hero World Tour Mobile is also bringing classic games, like Doom and Duke Nukem, to mobile devices.

MobileYouth: The company's annual study of youth mobile habits provides priceless updates on an estimated $1.1 trillion SMS industry and takes a deeper look into how youth marketing machines like Nike, Boost Mobile and Mountain Dew have captured the minds--and wallets--of this notoriously finicky segment.

Motricity: This mobile information services provider exceeded $100 million in revenue for 2008 and continues to provide mobile storefront, portal and managed web services with partners including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

PlumReward: Its mobile couponing system makes it easy for restaurants to track customer visits and the effectiveness of promotions.

Slacker Radio: Its highly customizable Internet radio software adapts to your listening tastes as you go. The company started off selling its own proprietary mobile devices-the Slacker G2-but smartly developed iPhone and BlackBerry apps this spring.

Transpera: Billing itself as the world's first comprehensive platform to monetize mobile video, Transpera raised $8.25 million in venture capital this year and has deals in place with VH1, Discovery, MSNBC and MTV.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

E-Books

How to Create eBooks That Will Help Boost Your Marketing Strategy

E-Books

It Was Written

Writing

Why You're Afraid To Write Your Book (And How To Beat Fear)